BRING IT IN: Benjamin Aronson

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Ben Aronson, a sports media guru and managing partner at MediaCom. He joined us live from a frigid New York city street with his son Duke, and talked about the state of NBA media business and gave his thoughts on what basketball will look like in a post-COVID world. He also made a case for shortening the season.
Here’s the archived video:
