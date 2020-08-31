BRING IT IN: Adena Jones
Aug 31
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones spoke with us about the world’s reaction to the passing of Chadwick Boseman and the impact of The Black Panther, as well as legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson.
Then Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector joined Adena to tell stories about Coach Thompson—and the NBA playoffs.
