BRING IT IN: Tom Haberstroh
|Jun 16
| 1
|0:00
|-1:01:15
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on what the new world order has been looking like for NBA players.
TrueHoop’s David Thorpe (and late arrival Henry Abbott) spoke with Tom Haberstroh, OG TrueHoop alum, NBA Insider for NBC Sports, and host of The Habershow podcast.
Then they talked with Tom about the the optics of reopening the season in an enclosed bubble.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY June 15, 2020 Christie Aschwanden on the chance of the NBA’s reopening becoming a superspreader event.
FRIDAY June 12, 2020 Jarod Hector on Tulsa massacre, Daryl Morey’s future, and … NASCAR of all things.
THURSDAY June 11, 2020 John Hollinger on his favorite to win this year’s title and some “neat tricks” his Grizzlies did during trade season.
WEDNESDAY June 10, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Judy Goodwin share their favorite social media posts of the past few weeks
TUESDAY June 9, 2020 Dr. Carl Suddler on defunding the police.
MONDAY June 8, 2020 Erica Vanstone on roller derby’s impressive data-driven international plan to return to play amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
FRIDAY June 5, 2020 Jarod Hector on NBA’s response to the police brutality protests.
THURSDAY June 4, 2020 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss news that the NBA is back.
WEDNESDAY June 3, 2020 Ari Caroline on what can/will the league do to minimize coronavirus risk when reopening the season.
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.