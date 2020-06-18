BRING IT IN: Scott Eden

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Scott Eden, contributing writer for ESPN and the author of Touchdown Jesus. He has written for GQ, Wired, Men's Health, The Believer and many other publications, and his stories have won just about every award out there, and have been featured in the Best American Sports Writing.

They talked about his story "The Prosecution of Thabo Sefolosha," which won a 2017 New York Press Club award and a 2017 National Association of Black Journalists award for investigative reporting, and his 2019 article about Tim Donaghy, “How former ref Tim Donaghy conspired to fix NBA games.”

The video is here:

