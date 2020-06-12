BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod
|Jun 12
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about Kevin Durant on past injuries, the Tulsa massacre, Daryl Morey’s future, and … NASCAR of all things.
The video is here:
