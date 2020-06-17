BRING IT IN: Brandon Grier
|Jun 17
| 1
|0:00
|-59:01
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our return guest Brandon Grier, NBA and NFL agent and co-founder of the Athlete Management agency, which represents players like Georges Niang, Dewayne Dedmon, Ekpe Udoh, Quincy Acy, Kay Felder, and many others.
They talked about what NBA players might achieve from the Black Lives Matter protests, how seriously to take an idea floated by Kyrie Irving that NBA players should consider life without billionaire team owners, and more.
The video is here:
