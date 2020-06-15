BRING IT IN: Christie Aschwanden
|Jun 15
| 1
|0:00
|-57:51
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with science writer, author of “Good To Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery,” and athlete Christie Aschwanden. She recently wrote an excellent story the safety of re-opening sports. Christie writes for Elemental, co-hosts Emerging Form—a podcast about the creative process. She is the former lead science writer at FiveThirtyEight and a contributor at the New York Times, Washington Post, and Slate.
She talked about what makes basketball dangerous during the pandemic, the chance of the NBA’s reopening becoming a superspreader event, doping, sex, and more.
The video is here:
