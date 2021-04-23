BRING IT IN: You don’t have to get ready, if you stay ready

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe played LET’S PLAY JAZZ, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover six topics.

They did a Champion bus update, the return of Jaren Jackson Jr. and what that means for Memphis, and much more.

