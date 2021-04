Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe played LET’S PLAY JAZZ, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover six topics.

They talked about David’s latest piece on the Knicks and Jarod’s TrueHoopTV video on Jrue Holiday’s signing to the Bucks. Then they played the game where they each picked ONE athlete ever to have an injury-f…