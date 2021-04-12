BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

|0:00
|-1:00:30
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
They talked about drama with the Nets, Andre Drummond vs. LMA, Battle of the Buyouts! And much more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY April 9, 2021 Jarod Hector on saving Wiseman’s season.
MONDAY April 5, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the idea of Steph and LeBron playing together.
WEDNESDAY March 31, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Russell Westbrook’s straight talk.
MONDAY March 29, 2021 Henry Abbott on the potential of some NBA players finding new homes or roles.
FRIDAY March 27, 2021 Jarod Hector on how the trade deadline affected the state of play in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY March 25, 2021 David Thorpe on where Kyle Lowry fits best.
MONDAY March 23, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on LaMelo Ball out for the year and LeBron James in a boot.
FRIDAY March 20, 2021 Jarod Hector on immunizations coming to the NBA.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.