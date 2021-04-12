BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.

They talked about drama with the Nets, Andre Drummond vs. LMA, Battle of the Buyouts! And much more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: