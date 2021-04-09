BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe spoke with our BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played LET’S PLAY JAZZ, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover six topics.

They talked about the Nets using the regular season as a lab, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, and saving Wiseman’s season.

