BRING IT IN: Now doing well

Today on BRING IT IN Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott missed producer Judy Goodwin, but celebrated the potential of some NBA players finding new homes or roles. And: some players night not be 100 percent after COVID.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY March 27, 2021 Jarod Hector on how the trade deadline affected the state of play in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY March 25, 2021 David Thorpe on where Kyle Lowry fits best.
MONDAY March 23, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on LaMelo Ball out for the year and LeBron James in a boot.
FRIDAY March 20, 2021 Jarod Hector on immunizations coming to the NBA.
WEDNESDAY March 17, 2021 Judy Goodwin on growing violence against Asian Americans.
MONDAY March 15, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on doping in the NBA.
FRIDAY March 12, 2021 Jarod Hector on Kerr benching James Wiseman.
WEDNESDAY March 10, 2021 Prim Siripipat on depression and anxiety in all of us, and athletes.
