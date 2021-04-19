BRING IT IN: National Broken Association

Apr 19CommentShare
  
0:00
-57:37

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, Tom Haberstroh, and Jarod Hector offered their analysis on the current state of play in the NBA. With all the injuries facing the league these season, they discuss the optimal schedule to minimize injury and maximize audience engagement.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous