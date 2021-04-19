BRING IT IN: National Broken Association

|0:00
|-57:37
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, Tom Haberstroh, and Jarod Hector offered their analysis on the current state of play in the NBA. With all the injuries facing the league these season, they discuss the optimal schedule to minimize injury and maximize audience engagement.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY April 16, 2021 Jarod Hector on Jrue Holiday signing with the Bucks.
MONDAY April 12, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Andre Drummond vs. LMA.
FRIDAY April 9, 2021 Jarod Hector on saving Wiseman’s season.
MONDAY April 5, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the idea of Steph and LeBron playing together.
WEDNESDAY March 31, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Russell Westbrook’s straight talk.
MONDAY March 29, 2021 Henry Abbott on the potential of some NBA players finding new homes or roles.
FRIDAY March 27, 2021 Jarod Hector on how the trade deadline affected the state of play in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY March 25, 2021 David Thorpe on where Kyle Lowry fits best.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.