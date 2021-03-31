BRING IT IN: Tom Haberstroh

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.

They talked about the NCAA before the Supreme Court, Offensive Player of the Year, the Nets’ “moving a little bit away from DeAndre Jordan,” a good teammate holds your hand when you get your immunization, UCLA, Russell Westbrok’s straight talk, and more.

