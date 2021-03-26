BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

How did the trade deadline affect the state of play in the NBA? Homecourt advantage disappeared in the bubble, but will be back with a vengeance this year?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: