BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
They talked about Mike Conley, Jalen Suggs, why speed is so incredibly important in basketball, how to assess the Lakers’ championships, the idea of Steph and LeBron playing together, and Nikola Jokic’s iron grasp on this year’s MVP award.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY March 31, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Russell Westbrook’s straight talk.
MONDAY March 29, 2021 Henry Abbott on the potential of some NBA players finding new homes or roles.
FRIDAY March 27, 2021 Jarod Hector on how the trade deadline affected the state of play in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY March 25, 2021 David Thorpe on where Kyle Lowry fits best.
MONDAY March 23, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on LaMelo Ball out for the year and LeBron James in a boot.
FRIDAY March 20, 2021 Jarod Hector on immunizations coming to the NBA.
WEDNESDAY March 17, 2021 Judy Goodwin on growing violence against Asian Americans.
MONDAY March 15, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on doping in the NBA.
