BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about Ben Simmons unlocked, the anchoring effect, and a delighted Henry relived the Blazers’ win last night against the 76ers.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY February 10, 2021 Brandon Grier on Mark Cuban and the national anthem.
MONDAY February 8, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the NBA lessons of Super Bowl.
FRIDAY February 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021.
WEDNESDAY February 3, 2021 Henry on hisTrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
FRIDAY January 29, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama.
WEDNESDAY January 27, 2021 David and Jarod on NBA teams with players to trade.
MONDAY January 25, 2021 David Thorpe gives his one word takes on all things NBA.
