BRING IT IN: Brandon Grier

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Brandon Grier, NBA and NFL agent and co-founder of the Athlete Management agency, which represents players like Dewayne Dedmon, Ekpe Udoh, Quincy Acy, Kay Felder, and many others.

They discussed Mark Cuban and the national anthem, how much time NBA players spend sitting in the their cars waiting for rapid test results, the NBA holding an All-Star Game many All-Stars didn’t want, and the G-League bubble.

