BRING IT IN: Brandon Grier

|0:00
|-1:00:11
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Brandon Grier, NBA and NFL agent and co-founder of the Athlete Management agency, which represents players like Dewayne Dedmon, Ekpe Udoh, Quincy Acy, Kay Felder, and many others.
They discussed Mark Cuban and the national anthem, how much time NBA players spend sitting in the their cars waiting for rapid test results, the NBA holding an All-Star Game many All-Stars didn’t want, and the G-League bubble.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY February 8, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the NBA lessons of Super Bowl.
FRIDAY February 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021.
WEDNESDAY February 3, 2021 Henry on hisTrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
FRIDAY January 29, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama.
WEDNESDAY January 27, 2021 David and Jarod on NBA teams with players to trade.
MONDAY January 25, 2021 David Thorpe gives his one word takes on all things NBA.
FRIDAY January 22, 2021 Jarod Hector on the many faces of “Coach” Draymond Green.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.