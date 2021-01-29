BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod, Tom Haberstroh

|0:00
|-59:54
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
Then Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings, joined us to talk about his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama unfolding right now.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY January 27, 2021 David and Jarod on NBA teams with players to trade.
MONDAY January 25, 2021 David Thorpe gives his one word takes on all things NBA.
FRIDAY January 22, 2021 Jarod Hector on the many faces of “Coach” Draymond Green.
WEDNESDAY January 20, 2021 Dr. Carl Suddler on the thin blue line on the Bucks new alternate uniforms.
FRIDAY January 15, 2021 Jarod Hector on how perfect it was that Christian Wood called Shaquille O’Neal “casual.”
THURSDAY January 14, 2021 Special BRING IT IN on the Harden trade.
WEDNESDAY January 13, 2021 David Thorpe on how the Warriors are different this year.
MONDAY January 11, 2021 TrueHoop on NBA’s loosening grip on COVID-19.
