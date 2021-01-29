BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod, Tom Haberstroh

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

Then Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings, joined us to talk about his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama unfolding right now.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: