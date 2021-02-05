BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|--:--
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
The talked about the NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021, the dangers of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the G-League season, and much more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY February 3, 2021 Henry on his TrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
FRIDAY January 29, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama.
WEDNESDAY January 27, 2021 David and Jarod on NBA teams with players to trade.
MONDAY January 25, 2021 David Thorpe gives his one word takes on all things NBA.
FRIDAY January 22, 2021 Jarod Hector on the many faces of “Coach” Draymond Green.
WEDNESDAY January 20, 2021 Dr. Carl Suddler on the thin blue line on the Bucks new alternate uniforms.
FRIDAY January 15, 2021 Jarod Hector on how perfect it was that Christian Wood called Shaquille O’Neal “casual.”
