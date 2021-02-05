BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

The talked about the NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021, the dangers of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the G-League season, and much more.

