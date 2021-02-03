BRING IT IN: Billionaires in the back room

2 hr agoCommentShare
  
0:00
-59:03

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discussed Henry’s latest TrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.

Then they talked about the scrappy Pistons, De’Aaron Fox on his moves against the Pelicans, and much more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous