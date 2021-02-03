BRING IT IN: Billionaires in the back room

|0:00
|-59:03
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discussed Henry’s latest TrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
Then they talked about the scrappy Pistons, De’Aaron Fox on his moves against the Pelicans, and much more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
FRIDAY January 29, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama.
WEDNESDAY January 27, 2021 David and Jarod on NBA teams with players to trade.
MONDAY January 25, 2021 David Thorpe gives his one word takes on all things NBA.
FRIDAY January 22, 2021 Jarod Hector on the many faces of “Coach” Draymond Green.
WEDNESDAY January 20, 2021 Dr. Carl Suddler on the thin blue line on the Bucks new alternate uniforms.
FRIDAY January 15, 2021 Jarod Hector on how perfect it was that Christian Wood called Shaquille O’Neal “casual.”
THURSDAY January 14, 2021 Special BRING IT IN on the Harden trade.
