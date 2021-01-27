BRING IT IN: Coach and Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talked about Amanda Gorman, NBA teams with players to trade, and much more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

MONDAY January 25, 2021 David Thorpe gives his one word takes on all things NBA.

FRIDAY January 22, 2021 Jarod Hector on the many faces of “Coach” Draymond Green.

WEDNESDAY January 20, 2021 Dr. Carl Suddler on the thin blue line on the Bucks new alternate uniforms.

FRIDAY January 15, 2021 Jarod Hector on how perfect it was that Christian Wood called Shaquille O’Neal “casual.”

THURSDAY January 14, 2021 Special BRING IT IN on the Harden trade.

WEDNESDAY January 13, 2021 David Thorpe on how the Warriors are different this year.

MONDAY January 11, 2021 TrueHoop on NBA’s loosening grip on COVID-19.