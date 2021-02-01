BRING IT IN: Weird night for Bradley Beal

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about Wizards’ Bradley Beal’s strange month. They stormed the Capitol not far from the Wizards’ home arena, his team was shut down amid a string of COVID concerns, and he expects to be traded any day. Stressful!

And: the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense, and more.

