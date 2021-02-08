BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
What are the NBA lessons of Super Bowl 2021? Did Amin Elhassan say words that turned De’Aaron Fox into an All-Star? Is it OK to teach your children to gamble? Are the Heat good? What can we learn from this play?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY February 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021.
WEDNESDAY February 3, 2021 Henry on hisTrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
FRIDAY January 29, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama.
WEDNESDAY January 27, 2021 David and Jarod on NBA teams with players to trade.
MONDAY January 25, 2021 David Thorpe gives his one word takes on all things NBA.
FRIDAY January 22, 2021 Jarod Hector on the many faces of “Coach” Draymond Green.
WEDNESDAY January 20, 2021 Dr. Carl Suddler on the thin blue line on the Bucks new alternate uniforms.
