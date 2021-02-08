BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.

What are the NBA lessons of Super Bowl 2021? Did Amin Elhassan say words that turned De’Aaron Fox into an All-Star? Is it OK to teach your children to gamble? Are the Heat good? What can we learn from this play?

