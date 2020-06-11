BRING IT IN: John Hollinger

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with John Hollinger, writer at The Athletic, co-host of the Hollinger & Duncan podcast, and former Memphis Grizzlies’ Vice President of Basketball Operations.

They spoke about the reopening the NBA, the favorites to win this year’s title, the All-Star ballot, terrible trades, and John shared some of the “neat tricks” his Grizzlies did during trade season.

