BRING IT IN: John Hollinger

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with John Hollinger, writer at The Athletic, co-host of the Hollinger & Duncan podcast, and former Memphis Grizzlies’ Vice President of Basketball Operations.
They spoke about the reopening the NBA, the favorites to win this year’s title, the All-Star ballot, terrible trades, and John shared some of the “neat tricks” his Grizzlies did during trade season.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY June 10, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Judy Goodwin share their favorite social media posts of the past few weeks
TUESDAY June 9, 2020 Dr. Carl Suddler on defunding the police.
MONDAY June 8, 2020 Erica Vanstone on roller derby’s impressive data-driven international plan to return to play amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
FRIDAY June 5, 2020 Jarod Hector on NBA’s response to the police brutality protests.
THURSDAY June 4, 2020 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss news that the NBA is back.
WEDNESDAY June 3, 2020 Ari Caroline on what can/will the league do to minimize coronavirus risk when reopening the season.
TUESDAY June 2, 2020 Steve Magness and Brad Stulberg on “psychological safety” and the importance of feeling like you’re on a path to progress.
MONDAY June 1, 2020 Jesse Washington on legendary coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY May 29, 2020 Jarod Hector on George Floyd, riots, and the humanity of NBA players. It’s a must listen.
