BRING IT IN: The return of Henry Abbott

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe welcomed back the return of Henry Abbott.

They talked about what the hell Henry’s been doing all these weeks. Turns out a deep dive into the NBA’s most important source of cash—Apollo Global, led Henry down a rabbit hole of Saudi princes, Silicon Valley, and sportwashing.

Then they talked about who would win Bucks-Nets playoff matchup, enjoyed some delightful trash talk in response to a TrueHoop story that the Rockets may end up the worst team in the league, and more.

