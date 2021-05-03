BRING IT IN: The return of Henry Abbott

|0:00
|-1:00:18
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe welcomed back the return of Henry Abbott.
They talked about what the hell Henry’s been doing all these weeks. Turns out a deep dive into the NBA’s most important source of cash—Apollo Global, led Henry down a rabbit hole of Saudi princes, Silicon Valley, and sportwashing.
Then they talked about who would win Bucks-Nets playoff matchup, enjoyed some delightful trash talk in response to a TrueHoop story that the Rockets may end up the worst team in the league, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY April 30, 2021 Jarod and David on their top 3 picks for all-NBA teams.
MONDAY April 26, 2021 Tanking, KD’s return, Anthony Davis’s performance.
FRIDAY April 23, 2021 The return of Jaren Jackson Jr. and what that means for Memphis.
MONDAY April 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the optimal NBA schedule to minimize injury.
FRIDAY April 16, 2021 Jarod Hector on Jrue Holiday signing with the Bucks.
MONDAY April 12, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Andre Drummond vs. LMA.
FRIDAY April 9, 2021 Jarod Hector on saving Wiseman’s season.
MONDAY April 5, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the idea of Steph and LeBron playing together.
