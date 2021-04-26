BRING IT IN: April 26, 2021

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
They talked about tanking, KD’s return, Anthony Davis’s performance, and much more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY April 23, 2021 The return of Jaren Jackson Jr. and what that means for Memphis.
MONDAY April 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the optimal NBA schedule to minimize injury.
FRIDAY April 16, 2021 Jarod Hector on Jrue Holiday signing with the Bucks.
MONDAY April 12, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Andre Drummond vs. LMA.
FRIDAY April 9, 2021 Jarod Hector on saving Wiseman’s season.
MONDAY April 5, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the idea of Steph and LeBron playing together.
WEDNESDAY March 31, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Russell Westbrook’s straight talk.
MONDAY March 29, 2021 Henry Abbott on the potential of some NBA players finding new homes or roles.
