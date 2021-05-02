BRING IT IN: Playoffs soon come...

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe played LET’S PLAY JAZZ, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover six topics.

They discussed their top 3 picks for all-NBA teams, Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr., and Warriors’ failure to box out.

