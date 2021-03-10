BRING IT IN: Prim Siripipat

Prim Siripipat was the first-ever guest on BRING IT IN, back when the pandemic was a new topic and the young people down the hall from her Manhattan apartment were still throwing parties. A year later, she’s on her way to a Ph.D. in psychology, raising a child, moved to a new home, and full of intelligence and reflection about depression and anxiety in all of us, and athletes.

