BRING IT IN: Opening Wednesday

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discussed the Nets’ playing with joy (except in the post-game TNT interview), Caris LeVert’s aggressive shooting, the infinite potential of James Wiseman, the Warriors’ prospects, the Lakers’ lack of rim protection when Marc Gasol sits, LeBron’s ankle and age, and the Clippers’ incredible passing.

