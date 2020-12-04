BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about the NBA and major leagues returning to play, the Rockets line up, Paul George and accountability, and much more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: