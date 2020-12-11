BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-1:00:12
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about David Thorpe’s preseason picks, understanding crazy NBA billionaires, Kyrie’s refusal to talk to the press, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY December 9, 2020 Ron Stewart on Mitch Richmond, Vince Carter, R.C. Buford, and many others.
MONDAY December 7, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott on how the NBA is handling the 48 positive COVID tests.
FRIDAY December 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Paul George and accountability.
WEDNESDAY December 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers failed run at the title.
MONDAY November 30, 2020 David Thorpe answered Henry Abbott’s 26 questions about the upcoming season.
WEDNESDAY November 25, 2020 Laker fans OUTRAGED that David Thorpe didn’t rank their team first.
MONDAY November 23, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk free agency.
FRIDAY November 20, 2020 Jarod Hector on the Warriors’ nuclear option.
