BRING IT IN: 48 positives, missing Harden

|0:00
|-59:40
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott rapid fire cover 20 NBA topics. How is the NBA handling the 48 positive COVID tests? Will the NBA will be able to play if entire cities shut down? How’s Zion Williamson doing in camp?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY December 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Paul George and accountability.
WEDNESDAY December 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers failed run at the title.
MONDAY November 30, 2020 David Thorpe answered Henry Abbott’s 26 questions about the upcoming season.
WEDNESDAY November 25, 2020 Laker fans OUTRAGED that David Thorpe didn’t rank their team first.
MONDAY November 23, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk free agency.
FRIDAY November 20, 2020 Jarod Hector on the Warriors’ nuclear option.
WEDNESDAY November 18, 2020 David and Henry consider 10 draft topics.
MONDAY November 16, 2020 David’s top picks for the draft this year.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.