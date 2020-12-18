BRING IT IN: Zachary Binney

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with return guest Zachary Binney, epidemiologist and Assistant Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods at Emory University, Oxford College. His research currently sits at the intersection of sports and public health, focusing on sports injuries and athlete health.
The bubble is long gone, replaced by rigorous testing and various other protocols. How is the NBA doing? Are people in the NBA safe from COVID-19? What would it take to have fans back in stands? How long do new players need to isolate before joining teammates? Could some NBA teams be nearing herd immunity? What are the odds, given current infection rates, that this NBA season will make it to the end without interruption?
