BRING IT IN: Rookie report

|0:00
|-59:40
Obi Toppin, LaMelo Ball, Malachi Flynn, Cole Anthony, Devin Vassell, Deni Avdija, Facundo Campazzo, Tyrese Halliburton, Anthony Edwards … today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talked about rookies whose early preseason performance stood out, or not. Also: Rui Hachimura bullied Kevin Durant, Sekou Doumboya is David’s favorite of the preseason, DeAndre Hunter looks good, and Harry Giles is back!
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY December 11, 2020 David Thorpe’s preseason picks.
WEDNESDAY December 9, 2020 Ron Stewart on Mitch Richmond, Vince Carter, R.C. Buford, and many others.
MONDAY December 7, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott on how the NBA is handling the 48 positive COVID tests.
FRIDAY December 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Paul George and accountability.
WEDNESDAY December 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers failed run at the title.
MONDAY November 30, 2020 David Thorpe answered Henry Abbott’s 26 questions about the upcoming season.
WEDNESDAY November 25, 2020 Laker fans OUTRAGED that David Thorpe didn’t rank their team first.
MONDAY November 23, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk free agency.
