BRING IT IN: Rookie report

Obi Toppin, LaMelo Ball, Malachi Flynn, Cole Anthony, Devin Vassell, Deni Avdija, Facundo Campazzo, Tyrese Halliburton, Anthony Edwards … today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talked about rookies whose early preseason performance stood out, or not. Also: Rui Hachimura bullied Kevin Durant, Sekou Doumboya is David’s favorite of the preseason, DeAndre Hunter looks good, and Harry Giles is back!

