BRING IT IN: Questions going into the season

Dec 21
  
0:00
-1:00:02

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discussed big questions going into the NBA season.

Henry is recovered from COVID, LaMelo Ball made some amazing highlights but Terry Rozier has performed way better running the same team, does it matter where James Harden ends up?, Rudy Gobert’s new deal and the dangerous Jazz, and the Lakers’ challenge.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

