BRING IT IN: Questions going into the season

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discussed big questions going into the NBA season.
Henry is recovered from COVID, LaMelo Ball made some amazing highlights but Terry Rozier has performed way better running the same team, does it matter where James Harden ends up?, Rudy Gobert’s new deal and the dangerous Jazz, and the Lakers’ challenge.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY December 18, 2020 Zachary Binney on whether people in the NBA are safe from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY December 16, 2020 Jarod Hector on James Harden’s leadership.
MONDAY December 14, 2020 David and Henry on rookies whose early preseason performance stood out, or not.
FRIDAY December 11, 2020 David Thorpe’s preseason picks.
WEDNESDAY December 9, 2020 Ron Stewart on Mitch Richmond, Vince Carter, R.C. Buford, and many others.
MONDAY December 7, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott on how the NBA is handling the 48 positive COVID tests.
FRIDAY December 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Paul George and accountability.
WEDNESDAY December 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers failed run at the title.
