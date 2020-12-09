BRING IT IN: Ron Stewart

|0:00
|-1:00:37
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke to Rob Stewart. He’s a G-League and college scout for the Milwaukee Bucks and 32-year veteran of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He served as a men’s basketball assistant to current Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, at Florida and Kansas State.
Mostly, he’s a longtime mentor to David Thorpe. They talked about Mitch Richmond, Vince Carter, R.C. Buford, and many others.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY December 7, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott on how the NBA is handling the 48 positive COVID tests.
FRIDAY December 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Paul George and accountability.
WEDNESDAY December 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers failed run at the title.
MONDAY November 30, 2020 David Thorpe answered Henry Abbott’s 26 questions about the upcoming season.
WEDNESDAY November 25, 2020 Laker fans OUTRAGED that David Thorpe didn’t rank their team first.
MONDAY November 23, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk free agency.
FRIDAY November 20, 2020 Jarod Hector on the Warriors’ nuclear option.
WEDNESDAY November 18, 2020 David and Henry consider 10 draft topics.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.