BRING IT IN: Ron Stewart

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke to Rob Stewart. He’s a G-League and college scout for the Milwaukee Bucks and 32-year veteran of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He served as a men’s basketball assistant to current Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, at Florida and Kansas State.

Mostly, he’s a longtime mentor to David Thorpe. They talked about Mitch Richmond, Vince Carter, R.C. Buford, and many others.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: