BRING IT IN: Trade deadline in 24 hours

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe talked about the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
Where does Kyle Lowry fit best? Will the Raptors join OKC as a team loaded with young talent?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY March 23, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on LaMelo Ball out for the year and LeBron James in a boot.
FRIDAY March 20, 2021 Jarod Hector on immunizations coming to the NBA.
WEDNESDAY March 17, 2021 Judy Goodwin on growing violence against Asian Americans.
MONDAY March 15, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on doping in the NBA.
FRIDAY March 12, 2021 Jarod Hector on Kerr benching James Wiseman.
WEDNESDAY March 10, 2021 Prim Siripipat on depression and anxiety in all of us, and athletes.
MONDAY March 08, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on All-Star game.
FRIDAY March 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on the best team ever assembled.
