BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.

They talked about what effect LaMelo Ball out for the year and LeBron James in a boot with a high ankle sprain will make on this COVID NBA season.

