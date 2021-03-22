BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

|0:00
|-1:00:19
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
They talked about what effect LaMelo Ball out for the year and LeBron James in a boot with a high ankle sprain will make on this COVID NBA season.
