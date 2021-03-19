BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about immunizations coming to the NBA, inequalities of women’s sports, toughness, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY March 17, 2021 Judy Goodwin on growing violence against Asian Americans.
MONDAY March 15, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on doping in the NBA.
FRIDAY March 12, 2021 Jarod Hector on Kerr benching James Wiseman.
WEDNESDAY March 10, 2021 Prim Siripipat on depression and anxiety in all of us, and athletes.
MONDAY March 08, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on All-Star game.
FRIDAY March 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on the best team ever assembled.
WEDNESDAY March 3, 2021 Yaron Weitzman discussed his latestTrueHoop article about the battle of the bowels amongst NBA players.
MONDAY March 1, 2021 Tom Haberstroh makes the case to be somewhat excited (but not insanely excited) about the Knicks.
