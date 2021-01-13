BRING IT IN: Impeachy

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talked about how the Warriors are different this year, the second impeachment of Donald Trump, Sheldon Adelson, James Harden, the Warriors and much more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY January 11, 2020 TrueHoop on NBA’s loosening grip on COVID-19.
FRIDAY January 8, 2020 Jarod Hector on the most powerful offensive force in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY January 6, 2020 Lindsay Gibbs on the WNBA’s role in the historic Georgia senate runoff elections.
MONDAY January 4, 2020 David Thorpe’s observations from the first two weeks of the 2020-2021 season.
MONDAY December 28, 2020 TrueHoop’s favorite moments from a crazy year of BRING IT IN.
WEDNESDAY December 22, 2020 David Thorpe on the infinite potential of James Wiseman.
MONDAY December 20, 2020 TrueHoop on Rudy Gobert’s new deal and the dangerous Jazz.
FRIDAY December 18, 2020 Zachary Binney on whether people in the NBA are safe from COVID-19.
