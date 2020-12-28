BRING IT IN: Peace out, 2020

Dec 28
  
0:00
-58:56

Today on our FINAL BRING IT IN of 2020, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector reminisce about their favorite moments from a crazy year of BRING IT IN.

Happy new year, TrueHoop family. We’ll see you in 2021.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

← PreviousNext →