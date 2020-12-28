BRING IT IN: Peace out, 2020
Today on our FINAL BRING IT IN of 2020, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector reminisce about their favorite moments from a crazy year of BRING IT IN.
Happy new year, TrueHoop family. We’ll see you in 2021.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY December 22, 2020 David Thorpe on the infinite potential of James Wiseman.
MONDAY December 20, 2020 TrueHoop on Rudy Gobert’s new deal and the dangerous Jazz.
FRIDAY December 18, 2020 Zachary Binney on whether people in the NBA are safe from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY December 16, 2020 Jarod Hector on James Harden’s leadership.
MONDAY December 14, 2020 David and Henry on rookies whose early preseason performance stood out, or not.
FRIDAY December 11, 2020 David Thorpe’s preseason picks.
WEDNESDAY December 9, 2020 Ron Stewart on Mitch Richmond, Vince Carter, R.C. Buford, and many others.
MONDAY December 7, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott on how the NBA is handling the 48 positive COVID tests.
