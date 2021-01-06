BRING IT IN: Lindsay Gibbs

|0:00
|-1:00:19
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop spoke with Lindsay Gibbs, the founder of Power Plays, a no-bullshit newsletter about sexism in sports, and co-host of the feminist sports podcast, Burn It All Down.
She talked about the WNBA’s role in the historic Georgia senate runoff elections.
