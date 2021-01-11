BRING IT IN: NBA injuries and COVID
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about the NBA’s loosening grip on COVID-19, the array of NBA injuries, the Warriors, and LaMelo Ball. All while trying, with mixed results, to avoid the topic of “seditious conspiracy.”
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY January 8, 2020 Jarod Hector on the most powerful offensive force in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY January 6, 2020 Lindsay Gibbs on the WNBA’s role in the historic Georgia senate runoff elections.
MONDAY January 4, 2020 David Thorpe’s observations from the first two weeks of the 2020-2021 season.
MONDAY December 28, 2020 TrueHoop’s favorite moments from a crazy year of BRING IT IN.
WEDNESDAY December 22, 2020 David Thorpe on the infinite potential of James Wiseman.
MONDAY December 20, 2020 TrueHoop on Rudy Gobert’s new deal and the dangerous Jazz.
FRIDAY December 18, 2020 Zachary Binney on whether people in the NBA are safe from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY December 16, 2020 Jarod Hector on James Harden’s leadership.
