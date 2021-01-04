BRING IT IN: 13 things

|0:00
Happy new year! Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talked about David’s notes from the first games of the new year.
David delighted in Stephen Curry’s game-on-the-line pass to Andrew Wiggins and has some appreciation for the early performance of LaMelo Ball. Mostly they discussed David’s post full of observations from the first two weeks of the 2020-2021 season.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY December 28, 2020 TrueHoop’s favorite moments from a crazy year of BRING IT IN.
WEDNESDAY December 22, 2020 David Thorpe on the infinite potential of James Wiseman.
MONDAY December 20, 2020 TrueHoop on Rudy Gobert’s new deal and the dangerous Jazz.
FRIDAY December 18, 2020 Zachary Binney on whether people in the NBA are safe from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY December 16, 2020 Jarod Hector on James Harden’s leadership.
MONDAY December 14, 2020 David and Henry on rookies whose early preseason performance stood out, or not.
FRIDAY December 11, 2020 David Thorpe’s preseason picks.
WEDNESDAY December 9, 2020 Ron Stewart on Mitch Richmond, Vince Carter, R.C. Buford, and many others.
