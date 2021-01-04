BRING IT IN: 13 things

Happy new year! Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talked about David’s notes from the first games of the new year.

David delighted in Stephen Curry’s game-on-the-line pass to Andrew Wiggins and has some appreciation for the early performance of LaMelo Ball. Mostly they discussed David’s post full of observations from the first two weeks of the 2020-2021 season.

