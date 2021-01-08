BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod
|Jan 8
|3
|0:00
|-1:00:13
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about the rioters at Capitol Hill, the most powerful offensive force in the NBA, COVID in the league, and much more.
