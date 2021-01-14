BRING IT IN: Harden trade
|13 hr ago
|2
|0:00
|-59:31
Today on a special BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector discussed the Harden trade. What just happened? Who won ? Which player traded yesterday will be the highest performer in three years? Were the Rockets really ever trying to win this year? Is the Nets’ defense good enough? What other trades make sense now?
