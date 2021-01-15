BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about this story by Soraya Nadia McDonald, how long the NBA can keep going in the face of COVID, Jae’Sean Tate, Kyrie Irving and how perfect it was that Christian Wood called Shaquille O’Neal “casual.”

