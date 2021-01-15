BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about this story by Soraya Nadia McDonald, how long the NBA can keep going in the face of COVID, Jae’Sean Tate, Kyrie Irving and how perfect it was that Christian Wood called Shaquille O’Neal “casual.”
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
THURSDAY January 14, 2020 Special BRING IT IN on the Harden trade.
WEDNESDAY January 13, 2020 David Thorpe on how the Warriors are different this year.
MONDAY January 11, 2020 TrueHoop on NBA’s loosening grip on COVID-19.
FRIDAY January 8, 2020 Jarod Hector on the most powerful offensive force in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY January 6, 2020 Lindsay Gibbs on the WNBA’s role in the historic Georgia senate runoff elections.
MONDAY January 4, 2020 David Thorpe’s observations from the first two weeks of the 2020-2021 season.
MONDAY December 28, 2020 TrueHoop’s favorite moments from a crazy year of BRING IT IN.
WEDNESDAY December 22, 2020 David Thorpe on the infinite potential of James Wiseman.
