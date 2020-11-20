BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about AOC, Joe Lacob’s spare $82 million, LaMelo’s draft night party, the Bucks’ plan B, the best ending of the Trump movie, the Warriors’ nuclear option, the Knicks’ massive cap space and more.

