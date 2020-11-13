BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-59:41
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about the Constitution, Henry’s latest piece about the media’s ability to make people devalue human life, coronavirus and fan capacity at games, and much more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY November 11, 2020 David and Henry discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece assessing LaMelo Ball.
MONDAY November 9, 2020 Ben Alamar on using data and projections to make decisions in the NBA.
FRIDAY November 6, 2020 Jarod Hector on the election. And a little basketball.
WEDNESDAY November 4, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, Adena Jones, and Jarod Hector on the election.
FRIDAY October 30, 2020 Jarod Hector on the politics of NBA billionaires.
WEDNESDAY October 28, 2020 David Thorpe assessed James Wiseman.
MONDAY October 26, 2020 Erica Vanstone on the meaning of sports.
FRIDAY October 23, 2020 Jarod Hector on how NBA coaches are chosen.
WEDNESDAY October 21, 2020 David Thorpe makes the case for why Davis’ last two months of play are as good as any big man’s … ever.
